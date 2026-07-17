Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Price

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price suggests a potential upside of 22.80% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CFG. UBS Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $77.85.

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Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.29. 930,308 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,966,950. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.67. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.25 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Michelle Moosally sold 6,050 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $376,068.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,640.40. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Citizens Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 513 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 319.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the bank's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company's stock.

Citizens Financial Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citizens Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citizens Financial reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.30, topping estimates, while revenue of $2.28 billion also came in above forecasts; profit rose 35% year over year as net interest income and fee growth improved. Article link

Citizens Financial reported Q2 2026 EPS of $1.30, topping estimates, while revenue of $2.28 billion also came in above forecasts; profit rose 35% year over year as net interest income and fee growth improved. Positive Sentiment: Management’s upbeat outlook and a raised net interest margin view helped reinforce confidence that earnings momentum can continue, supporting the stock’s upward move. Article link

Management’s upbeat outlook and a raised net interest margin view helped reinforce confidence that earnings momentum can continue, supporting the stock’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets after the results, with Barclays increasing its price target to $81 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its target to $80, both reflecting stronger sentiment on CFG’s earnings outlook. Article link

Analysts raised targets after the results, with Barclays increasing its price target to $81 and Cantor Fitzgerald lifting its target to $80, both reflecting stronger sentiment on CFG’s earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird also raised its target to $75, and multiple reports noted increased analyst forecasts following the upbeat quarter. Article link

Robert W. Baird also raised its target to $75, and multiple reports noted increased analyst forecasts following the upbeat quarter. Neutral Sentiment: The company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.46 per share, signaling continued capital returns to shareholders. Article link

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc NYSE: CFG is a bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, small and middle-market businesses, corporations and institutional clients. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens conducts its banking operations principally through its primary banking subsidiary, Citizens Bank, and serves customers through a combination of branch locations, ATMs and digital channels. The company is publicly traded and operates under the regulatory framework applicable to U.S.

Further Reading

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