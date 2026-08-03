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Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Federal Agricultural Mortgage logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s price target to $255 from $228 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying 12.36% upside from the current price. The broader analyst consensus is “Moderate Buy,” with an average target of $255.
  • Federal Agricultural Mortgage reported quarterly EPS of $5.40, beating the $4.87 consensus estimate, while revenue of $125.01 million exceeded expectations of $113.51 million.
  • The stock opened at $226.96 and has risen sharply from its 12-month low of $136.57; institutional investors own approximately 68.03% of the company.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in September.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $228.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the credit services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AGM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $255.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.3%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $226.96 on Monday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $228.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $193.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.53. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 29.98%.The firm had revenue of $125.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $113.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 26,616 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,673,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,338 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.1% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation NYSE: AGM, commonly known as Farmer Mac, is a government-sponsored enterprise chartered in 1988 under the Agricultural Credit Act of 1987. Headquartered in Washington, DC, Farmer Mac was established to enhance the availability of mortgage credit for the agricultural and rural utility sectors. The corporation operates as a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural infrastructure loans, providing lenders with liquidity and risk management solutions.

The company's principal business activities include purchasing and securitizing long-term fixed-rate agricultural mortgage loans and rural utilities loans originated by approved lenders.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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