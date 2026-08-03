Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $92.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the bank's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.78% from the stock's current price.

BOH has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Bank of Hawaii from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.20.

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Bank of Hawaii Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Bank of Hawaii stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $80.15. 67,367 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,110. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $59.36 and a 12 month high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1,497.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 575 shares of the bank's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company's stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii NYSE: BOH is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii, with roots tracing back to its founding in 1897 by Charles Montague Cooke and Peter Cushman Jones. As one of the oldest financial institutions in the U.S. West Coast region, the bank has built a reputation for stability and community focus. It operates as the principal subsidiary of Bank of Hawaii Corporation, a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange.

The bank offers a comprehensive suite of personal and business banking products and services.

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