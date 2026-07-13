Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $58.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' price target points to a potential upside of 29.76% from the company's previous close.

TREE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Financial set a $78.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of LendingTree in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research cut LendingTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised LendingTree from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.20.

Get LendingTree alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LendingTree

LendingTree Stock Down 1.3%

LendingTree stock opened at $44.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $623.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company's 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.11). LendingTree had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. LendingTree's revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,598 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in LendingTree by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,039 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in LendingTree by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,840 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in LendingTree by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider LendingTree, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and LendingTree wasn't on the list.

While LendingTree currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here