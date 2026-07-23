Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Predicts NBN Q4 Earnings

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods issued their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northeast Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods analyst D. Delmonte anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a "Market Perform" rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock.

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Several other research firms also recently commented on NBN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Northeast Bancorp from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Northeast Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northeast Bancorp

Northeast Bancorp Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $128.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northeast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $80.75 and a 1 year high of $142.31. The company's fifty day moving average is $127.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.49 million. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 25.96%.

Northeast Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. Northeast Bancorp's dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

Institutional Trading of Northeast Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBN. Ampfield Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $19,500,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,851 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,605,000 after buying an additional 88,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northeast Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $8,373,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Northeast Bancorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 122,443 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 25,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Northeast Bancorp by 161.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,929 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 24,668 shares in the last quarter.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp is a Maine-based bank holding company and the parent of Northeast Bank, a state‐chartered commercial bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. Through its subsidiary, the company provides a variety of financial services, including personal checking and savings accounts, residential mortgage lending, small business and commercial loans, treasury management and private banking services. The bank operates a branch network spanning central and southern Maine, serving individuals, families and local businesses across the region.

Founded in 1872 as Androscoggin County Savings Bank, the institution has evolved through mutual and stock conversions, adopting the Northeast Bank name in 2001 and forming Northeast Bancorp as its mutual holding company in 2013.

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