Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Price Target to $140.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "market perform" rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods' target price indicates a potential upside of 4.14% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JXN. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jackson Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Jackson Financial from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore set a $135.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.80.

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Jackson Financial Price Performance

Shares of Jackson Financial stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.44. 222,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 617,054. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.91 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 1.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Jackson Financial by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 252 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Jackson Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 322 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Signature Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company's stock.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company's core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

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