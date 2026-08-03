Keith Mortimer Sells 181 Shares of Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC - Get Free Report) insider Keith Mortimer sold 181 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,608, for a total transaction of £8,340.48.

Keith Mortimer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Keith Mortimer purchased 280 shares of Computacenter stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4,554 per share, with a total value of £12,751.20.

On Thursday, July 16th, Keith Mortimer sold 283 shares of Computacenter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550, for a total transaction of £12,876.50.

On Friday, May 8th, Keith Mortimer acquired 203 shares of Computacenter stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,772 per share, for a total transaction of £3,597.16.

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Computacenter Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 4,570 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of £4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.93. Computacenter plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,222 and a 1 year high of GBX 4,962. The company's fifty day moving average is GBX 4,412.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,678.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Computacenter to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 4,500 to GBX 5,000 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Computacenter from GBX 3,450 to GBX 5,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 5,300 target price on shares of Computacenter in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 4,825.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCC

About Computacenter

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations. We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business. Computacenter is a public company quoted on the London FTSE 250 (CCC.L) and employs over 20,000 people worldwide.

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