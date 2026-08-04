Keller Group (LON:KLR) Posts Earnings Results

Keller Group (LON:KLR - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 115.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 23.46%.

Here are the key takeaways from Keller Group's conference call:

Record H1 performance: Revenue rose 11% on a constant-currency basis and underlying operating profit increased 17.1%, lifting the operating margin to 7.3% and putting Keller on track for a fourth consecutive record year.

Revenue rose 11% on a constant-currency basis and underlying operating profit increased 17.1%, lifting the operating margin to 7.3% and putting Keller on track for a fourth consecutive record year. North America drove growth with revenue up 16.7% and operating profit up 17.7%, supported by data centers, infrastructure projects and the multi-year I-40 highway remediation contract. The North American order book increased 20% to £1.37 billion.

with revenue up 16.7% and operating profit up 17.7%, supported by data centers, infrastructure projects and the multi-year I-40 highway remediation contract. The North American order book increased 20% to £1.37 billion. Data centers now account for 9% of group revenue, up from 3% in 2025, and management expects the U.S. growth trend to continue. The company also highlighted a 57% increase in the interim dividend and continued share buybacks.

Trading remains uneven across the portfolio: South Florida multifamily revenue fell by roughly one-third as projects were delayed, the U.K. market faces intense competition and pricing pressure, and Keller Australia experienced margin pressure from weather, project mix and pricing.

Management retained confidence in achieving its upgraded FY 2026 expectations and sustaining margins above 7%, but cited people and specialist operational talent as key growth bottlenecks. Further details on longer-term growth, M&A and capital allocation are being deferred to the October Capital Markets Day.

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Keller Group Stock Down 1.4%

Keller Group stock opened at GBX 3,008 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm's 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,846.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,331.69. Keller Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,238 and a twelve month high of GBX 3,518.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Keller Group from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,270 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keller Group from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,910 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keller Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 2,670.

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About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

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