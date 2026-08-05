Keller Group (LON:KLR) Receives "Hold" Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Keller Group (LON:KLR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 3,150 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.16% from the company's previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 2,910 price objective on shares of Keller Group in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Keller Group from GBX 2,050 to GBX 2,270 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Keller Group from GBX 3,150 to GBX 3,300 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 2,907.50.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLR

Keller Group Stock Up 2.1%

KLR stock traded up GBX 64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,114. The company had a trading volume of 19,749,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,800. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,859.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03. Keller Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,238 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,518.

Keller Group (LON:KLR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported GBX 115.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keller Group had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 23.46%. Analysts forecast that Keller Group will post 192.5925926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keller Group

Keller Group plc provides specialist geotechnical services in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers ground improvement services, grouting, deep foundations, earth retention, marine, and instrumentation and monitoring services, as well as post-tension systems and industrial services. It also provides solutions, such as bearing capacity improvement, low carbon construction, containment, excavation support, stabilisation, marine structures, seepage control, slope stabilization, and monitoring.

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