Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 711 shares, a decline of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 1,375 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,396 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Kelly Services from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on KELYB

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.64. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,493. Kelly Services has a one year low of $8.38 and a one year high of $125.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.85.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.44%.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Kelly Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.95%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

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