Kelly Services (KELYA) to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Kelly Services to announce earnings of $0.1850 per share and revenue of $1.0093 billion for the quarter.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kelly Services Trading Down 2.1%

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $548.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Kelly Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Kelly Services's payout ratio is -3.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on KELYA. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kelly Services from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $15.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KELYA

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In other news, EVP Vanessa Peterson Williams sold 29,999 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $293,390.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 82,355 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $805,431.90. The trade was a 26.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 173.2% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kelly Services by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,324 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Kelly Services by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 10,706 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc is a global workforce solutions provider specializing in talent acquisition and staffing services across a wide range of industries. The company offers temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing solutions, and consulting services to help organizations address their workforce needs. Its service offerings are designed to support clients in areas such as administrative support, information technology, engineering, science, education, healthcare, and industrial sectors.

Founded in 1946 by William Russell Kelly, Kelly Services has grown from a small local staffing firm into an international organization.

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