Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Issues Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.500-2.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $745.0 million-$775.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $675.0 million. Kennametal also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.150-5.150 EPS.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kennametal from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Research downgraded Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays lowered Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $35.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kennametal

Kennametal Stock Up 3.9%

Kennametal stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Kennametal has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $43.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.65. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.41%.The business had revenue of $736.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.74 million. Kennametal has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.500-2.800 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.150-5.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kennametal will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $988,216.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carlonda R. Reilly sold 12,013 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $397,870.56. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 25,143 shares in the company, valued at $832,736.16. This trade represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,583,326. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Kennametal by 194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,851 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 27,646 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 41.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,968 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,322 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Kennametal by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 24,524 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 10,351 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS increased its stake in Kennametal by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 23,455 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $644,000.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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