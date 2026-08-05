Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Releases FY 2027 Earnings Guidance

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.150-5.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.3 billion-$3.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. Kennametal also updated its Q1 2027 guidance to 2.500-2.800 EPS.

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Kennametal Trading Up 3.9%

KMT opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.40. Kennametal has a one year low of $17.62 and a one year high of $43.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.65. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.41%.The firm had revenue of $736.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.74 million. Kennametal has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.500-2.800 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 4.150-5.150 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. Kennametal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kennametal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kennametal from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays cut shares of Kennametal from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kennametal from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kennametal

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sagar A. Patel sold 29,499 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $988,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Judith L. Bacchus sold 5,488 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $197,238.72. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,554 shares of the company's stock, valued at $163,670.76. This trade represents a 54.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $1,583,326. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kennametal

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in Kennametal by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 45,745 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,416 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures advanced materials, tooling systems, and engineered components for a range of demanding applications. Its solutions support precision metalworking, earthmoving, and wear-resistant environments, catering to customers seeking enhanced productivity, longer tool life, and reduced operating costs.

The company's product portfolio spans indexable cutting tools, solid round tools, tool holders, metalworking fluid systems, wear parts, ceramics and composites, and custom-engineered components.

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