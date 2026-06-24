Kenneth Duda Sells 26,000 Shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $4,456,920.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 472,400 shares in the company, valued at $80,978,808. The trade was a 5.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Kenneth Duda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total value of $2,971,222.86.

On Monday, May 18th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $3,642,080.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $4,482,560.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total value of $4,246,060.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.31, for a total transaction of $5,225,920.00.

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Arista Networks Trading Down 0.3%

Arista Networks stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,328,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,721,203. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.50 and a twelve month high of $179.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $187.63.

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Arista Networks News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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