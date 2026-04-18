Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) to "Strong-Buy"

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY - Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

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Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $17.80. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.69.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a multinational consumer goods company that develops, manufactures and markets health, hygiene and home products. Its portfolio spans over-the-counter medicines and health products, personal and sexual wellness, surface and laundry cleaning, and household care. The company owns a number of well-known global brands across these categories, including Lysol and Dettol in disinfectants and hygiene, Durex in sexual wellness, Nurofen in analgesics, and Finish in dishwashing products.

The firm has its corporate headquarters in the United Kingdom and sells products in markets around the world, serving consumers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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