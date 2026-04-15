Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.50, but opened at $30.18. Kering shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 5,080 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPRUY. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Kering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kering from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Kering from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

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Kering Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63.

About Kering

Kering is a global luxury goods group headquartered in Paris that designs, produces and distributes high-end fashion, leather goods, jewelry and watches. The company owns and manages a portfolio of well-known maisons — including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and several specialist jewelry and watchmakers — and supports those brands with centralized services for sourcing, manufacturing oversight, distribution and retail operations.

Originally part of a broader retail conglomerate, the group repositioned itself over the past two decades as a focused luxury house and adopted the Kering name in the 2010s.

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