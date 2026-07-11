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Kernwood Limited Sells 7,700 Shares of Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Black Diamond Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Kernwood Limited sold 7,700 Black Diamond Group shares at an average price of C$19.01, trimming its ownership by about 0.11%.
  • The insider also reported several larger sales on July 7-10, including a 255,500-share sale on July 10 and a 192,000-share sale on July 8.
  • Black Diamond Group’s stock traded around C$18.98, near its 52-week high of C$20.14, with recent quarterly revenue of C$129.98 million and EPS of C$0.04.
  • Interested in Black Diamond Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited sold 7,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.01, for a total transaction of C$146,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,088,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$134,756,187. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Kernwood Limited sold 200 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.02, for a total value of C$3,804.00.
  • On Tuesday, July 7th, Kernwood Limited sold 400 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.00, for a total value of C$7,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, July 8th, Kernwood Limited sold 192,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.18, for a total transaction of C$3,682,560.00.
  • On Thursday, July 9th, Kernwood Limited sold 56,000 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.09, for a total transaction of C$1,069,040.00.
  • On Friday, July 10th, Kernwood Limited sold 255,500 shares of Black Diamond Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.05, for a total value of C$4,867,275.00.

Black Diamond Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE BDI traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$18.98. 456,279 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.57, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.08. Black Diamond Group Limited has a one year low of C$10.41 and a one year high of C$20.14. The company's 50 day moving average is C$18.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.06.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of C$129.98 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.5349233 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond is an industrial services and asset management company with two operating business units - Modular Space Solutions (MSS) and Workforce Solutions (WFS). Black Diamond operates in Canada, the United States and Australia. MSS, through its principal brands - BOXX Modular, CLM and Schiavi - owns a large rental fleet of modular buildings of various types and sizes. Its network of local branches rent, sell, service and provide ancillary products and services to a diverse customer base in the construction, industrial, education, financial, and government sectors.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI)

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