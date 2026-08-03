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Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Keros Therapeutics logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Keros Therapeutics reported a quarterly loss of $1.45 per share, missing analysts’ consensus estimate by $0.20. The company also posted a negative 17.04% return on equity and a negative 256.60% net margin.
  • KROS shares traded near $10.11, close to their one-year low of $9.69 and well below the one-year high of $22.55. Analysts maintain a consensus “Hold” rating with a $20.40 target price, while recent research firms issued additional downgrades.
  • Company directors sold shares under pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plans, contributing to 8,425 insider shares sold over 90 days. Institutional investors own a substantial 71.56% of Keros stock.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by September 1st.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.20), FiscalAI reports. Keros Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 256.60%.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.11. 154,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,319. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. The company has a market cap of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.97. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $22.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KROS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Keros Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at Keros Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alpna Seth sold 2,625 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,767 shares of the company's stock, valued at $104,702.24. The trade was a 21.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Julius Knowles sold 2,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $28,166.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $117,579.34. This represents a 19.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,425 shares of company stock valued at $89,994. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keros Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,428 shares of the company's stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,449 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,223,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. VARCOV Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company's stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: KROS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel therapies for disorders of erythropoiesis and iron regulation. The company's research centers on modulating the transforming growth factor-beta (TGF-β) superfamily to rebalance hematopoiesis and improve red blood cell production. By targeting key signaling pathways involved in anemia, Keros aims to provide new treatment options for patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, beta-thalassemia and other chronic anemias with significant unmet need.

The company's lead product candidate, KER-050, is an engineered activin receptor ligand trap designed to restore effective erythropoiesis and reduce transfusion dependence in patients with anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes and primary myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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