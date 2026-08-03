Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) CFO Vaseem Mahboob Sells 5,391 Shares

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) CFO Vaseem Mahboob sold 5,391 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $128,305.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 93,891 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,234,605.80. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Vaseem Mahboob also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 31st, Vaseem Mahboob sold 8,817 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $199,352.37.

On Thursday, July 30th, Vaseem Mahboob sold 3,980 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $90,545.00.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

Shares of KMTS traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.83.

View Our Latest Report on KMTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMTS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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