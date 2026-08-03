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Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Alfred Ford Jr Sells 8,681 Shares

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Kestra Medical Technologies logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Alfred Ford Jr. sold 8,681 Kestra Medical Technologies shares for approximately $196,277 to cover tax withholding tied to vested equity awards, reducing his stake by 6.81% to 118,854 shares.
  • Stock and financial performance: KMTS shares rose 5.1% to $23.99, while the company reported quarterly EPS of ($0.67), missing estimates of ($0.59), on revenue of $28.64 million.
  • Analyst outlook: Ratings remain mixed, resulting in a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $27.83; BTIG raised its target to $32 with a Buy rating, while other firms issued neutral or sell views.
  • Interested in Kestra Medical Technologies? Here are five stocks we like better.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Alfred Ford, Jr. sold 8,681 shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $196,277.41. Following the sale, the insider owned 118,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,687,288.94. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

NASDAQ KMTS traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.48.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KMTS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 39.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,835 shares of the company's stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,515 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,116 shares of the company's stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 43,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Wealth Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS)

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