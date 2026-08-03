Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $133,870.38 in Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Traci Umberger sold 5,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $133,870.38. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 215,747 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,906,086.78. This represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

KMTS stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.10 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kestra Medical Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 148.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,738 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kestra Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kestra Medical Technologies presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.83.

Read Our Latest Report on Kestra Medical Technologies

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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