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Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells $181,097.40 in Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 3, 2026
Kestra Medical Technologies logo with Healthcare background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Insider sale: Traci Umberger sold 7,590 KMTS shares for $181,097.40, reducing her ownership by 3.67% to 199,405 shares. The sale covered tax-withholding obligations tied to vested equity awards.
  • Stock and earnings: KMTS shares rose 5.1% to $23.99, while the company’s latest quarterly loss of $0.67 per share missed analysts’ $0.59 estimate; revenue totaled $28.64 million.
  • Analyst outlook: Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $27.83, with three Buy, two Hold, and one Sell rating. Institutional investors, including T. Rowe Price and Franklin Resources, recently increased their positions.
  • Five stocks we like better than Kestra Medical Technologies.

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Traci Umberger sold 7,590 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $181,097.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 199,405 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,757,803.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of KMTS stock traded up $1.16 on Monday, hitting $23.99. 373,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.41. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 138.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KMTS. Weiss Ratings cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KMTS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,369,429 shares of the company's stock valued at $115,878,000 after buying an additional 2,529,851 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,688,356 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,775,000 after acquiring an additional 428,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,491,970 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,449,000 after acquiring an additional 179,885 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,651 shares of the company's stock worth $33,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65,288 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Kestra Medical Technologies by 180.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 951,008 shares of the company's stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 612,343 shares during the period.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS)

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