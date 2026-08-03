Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Sells 4,117 Shares of Stock

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Timothy Moran sold 4,117 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $93,744.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,484 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,310.68. This represents a 5.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Trading Up 5.1%

Kestra Medical Technologies stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. The stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.64 million during the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 138.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,563 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 7.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,925 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,420 shares of the company's stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $27.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kestra Medical Technologies

Kestra Medical Technologies Company Profile

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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