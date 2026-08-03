Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS) Insider Timothy Moran Sells 8,759 Shares

Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) insider Timothy Moran sold 8,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $198,040.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,725 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,553,872.25. The trade was a 11.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

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Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Up 5.1%

KMTS stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 373,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.41. Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter. Kestra Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 138.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price target on Kestra Medical Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Kestra Medical Technologies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $27.83.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $2,652,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kestra Medical Technologies by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,651 shares of the company's stock worth $33,671,000 after acquiring an additional 65,288 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,282,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,058 shares of the company's stock worth $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 69,908 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kestra Medical Technologies by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 219,355 shares of the company's stock worth $5,817,000 after purchasing an additional 28,573 shares during the last quarter.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution. The cornerstone of our Cardiac Recovery System platform is the ASSURE WCD, a next generation wearable cardioverter defibrillator (“WCD”) used to protect patients at an elevated risk of sudden cardiac arrest (“SCA”), a major public health problem that accounts for approximately 50% of all cardiovascular deaths in the U.S.

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