Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Keurig Dr Pepper to post earnings of $0.5370 per share and revenue of $7.2397 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP stock opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.99. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Keurig Dr Pepper's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Keurig Dr Pepper from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KDP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 544.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 12,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 12,987 shares of the company's stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper NASDAQ: KDP is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig's single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company's product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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