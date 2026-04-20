KeyCorp Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $380.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $370.00 to $380.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the information services provider's stock. KeyCorp's price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.22% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $333.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $368.45.

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Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $341.68 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $306.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%.The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,987,279.15. This trade represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 2,069,794 shares of company stock worth $104,854,147 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 6,434 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LJI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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