KeyCorp Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for AECOM

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for AECOM in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AECOM's current full-year earnings is $5.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for AECOM's Q3 2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 price target (up from $126.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $125.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $152.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $130.09.

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AECOM Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $86.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.41 and a twelve month high of $135.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The construction company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.12). AECOM had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.180-4.890 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,124 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in AECOM by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 997 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,634 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AECOM by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,089 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. AECOM's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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