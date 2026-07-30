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KeyCorp Cuts SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Price Target to $135.00

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
SiteOne Landscape Supply logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply’s price target to $135 from $145 while maintaining an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 44.7% upside from the stock’s $93.31 price. The broader analyst consensus is “Hold,” with an average target of $148.55.
  • SiteOne’s latest quarterly results fell short of expectations: EPS was $3.14 versus the $3.36 consensus, while revenue reached $1.53 billion compared with the $1.54 billion estimate. Revenue nevertheless increased 4.7% year over year.
  • The stock traded near its 12-month low after the results, with analysts citing operating challenges and a 53rd-week calendar headwind; management forecast full-year adjusted EBITDA of $425 million to $455 million.
  • Interested in SiteOne Landscape Supply? Here are five stocks we like better.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the industrial products company's stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 44.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $182.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $148.55.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SITE

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Down 9.8%

NYSE:SITE opened at $93.31 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $168.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company's revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In related news, Director Fred M. Diaz sold 563 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total value of $64,818.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,361,872.77. This trade represents a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiteOne Landscape Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,338 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,702,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 16,928 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

Key Headlines Impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply

Here are the key news stories impacting SiteOne Landscape Supply this week:

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Get Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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