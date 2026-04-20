KeyCorp Forecasts MasTec's Q3 Earnings (NYSE:MTZ)

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) - Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for MasTec in a report released on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for MasTec's current full-year earnings is $3.44 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MasTec's FY2026 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $335.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $354.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $274.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $254.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $325.33.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of MTZ opened at $372.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.55 and a beta of 1.80. The company's fifty day moving average is $308.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.75. MasTec has a fifty-two week low of $109.68 and a fifty-two week high of $373.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. MasTec has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.000 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.400 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.40, for a total value of $1,952,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,394. The trade was a 27.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 950 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.43, for a total transaction of $309,158.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,446,954.56. This trade represents a 8.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTZ. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 32.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 105.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 793.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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