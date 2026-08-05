KeyCorp Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY) Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's price target points to a potential upside of 13.93% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CALY. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands to $19.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Topgolf Callaway Brands from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $19.00.

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Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of CALY stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.31. 1,010,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,759. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.72. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:CALY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 1.05%.The company had revenue of $612.20 million for the quarter. The business's quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Topgolf Callaway Brands

Here are the key news stories impacting Topgolf Callaway Brands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Callaway reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, exceeding the $0.35 consensus estimate and rising from $0.24 a year earlier. The company also surpassed revenue expectations. Callaway Golf Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Callaway reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.39 per share, exceeding the $0.35 consensus estimate and rising from $0.24 a year earlier. The company also surpassed revenue expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management highlighted solid operating improvements, including a 620-basis-point increase in GAAP gross margin, a 460-basis-point increase in adjusted gross margin and 36% adjusted EBITDA growth. Callaway also repurchased $84 million of shares through June and raised full-year guidance. Callaway Golf Company Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management highlighted solid operating improvements, including a 620-basis-point increase in GAAP gross margin, a 460-basis-point increase in adjusted gross margin and 36% adjusted EBITDA growth. Callaway also repurchased $84 million of shares through June and raised full-year guidance. Positive Sentiment: CEO commentary emphasized renewed progress and the company’s positioning as a golf-focused pure play, potentially giving investors a clearer strategic identity and allowing greater focus on core golf brands. Callaway Golf CEO Talks Renewed Company Progress

CEO commentary emphasized renewed progress and the company’s positioning as a golf-focused pure play, potentially giving investors a clearer strategic identity and allowing greater focus on core golf brands. Neutral Sentiment: Brokerages set an average price target of $18.25 for CALY , indicating limited near-term upside based on the referenced target and recent trading levels. Brokerages Set Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Target

Brokerages set an average price target of $18.25 for , indicating limited near-term upside based on the referenced target and recent trading levels. Negative Sentiment: Although quarterly results beat estimates, management’s full-year revenue outlook of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion was below the $2.1 billion consensus forecast. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $415 million to $435 million also brackets a consensus estimate of $429.4 million, raising concerns about slowing growth.

Although quarterly results beat estimates, management’s full-year revenue outlook of $2.0 billion to $2.1 billion was below the $2.1 billion consensus forecast. Third-quarter revenue guidance of $415 million to $435 million also brackets a consensus estimate of $429.4 million, raising concerns about slowing growth. Negative Sentiment: Investors may also be discounting the company’s mixed underlying metrics and low profitability: reported quarterly revenue was $612.2 million, while net margin was only 1.05%. Key Metrics Tell Us About Callaway Q2 Earnings

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands plc NYSE: MODG is a leading global sports and entertainment company formed through the merger of Callaway Golf Company and Topgolf Entertainment Group in July 2022. The company combines Callaway’s heritage in golf equipment design and manufacturing with Topgolf’s innovative, technology-driven entertainment venues. Topgolf Callaway Brands serves a diverse audience of golf enthusiasts, casual players and social visitors, offering experiences that span both competitive sport and leisure activities.

Under the Callaway Golf brand, the company develops and markets a broad portfolio of premium golf clubs, balls, accessories and apparel.

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