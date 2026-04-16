KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Announces Earnings Results

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.97%.The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion.

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KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $23.34. The company has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company's 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.87.

KeyCorp News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting KeyCorp this week:

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 32,695 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $710,789.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,551.06. This represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Angela G. Mago sold 62,850 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $1,354,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 261,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,633,493.25. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,506 shares of company stock worth $3,597,481. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KeyCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,567,184 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $424,507,000 after purchasing an additional 916,732 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 141,668 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 93,720 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors own 79.69% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KEY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.50 to $22.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.61.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KeyCorp

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, that operates through its primary banking subsidiary, KeyBank. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. KeyBank's offerings span traditional deposit and lending products as well as more specialized financial solutions designed for commercial and institutional clients.

The company's product and service mix includes retail banking products such as checking and savings accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and auto financing.

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