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KeyCorp Predicts Dycom Industries' Q1 Earnings (NYSE:DY)

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Dycom Industries logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • KeyCorp forecasts Q1 2027 EPS of $2.50 for Dycom, assigns an Overweight rating with a $482 price target, and projects Q3 and Q4 EPS of $4.36 and $2.36 respectively.
  • Dycom beat estimates on its most recent report (Mar. 4) with $2.03 EPS vs. $1.91 expected and $1.46B revenue (up 34.4% YoY), and the company set Q1 2027 guidance of $2.57–$2.90 EPS.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive—most rates are Buy with an average target of $431.64—and the stock trades near $400 with a ~$12B market cap, ~41.7 P/E and ~98% institutional ownership.
  • Interested in Dycom Industries? Here are five stocks we like better.

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) - Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dycom Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a "Overweight" rating and a $482.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dycom Industries' current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries' Q3 2027 earnings at $4.36 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.Dycom Industries's revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dycom Industries from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Guggenheim started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Dycom Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $431.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE DY opened at $400.30 on Friday. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $149.38 and a twelve month high of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $382.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dycom Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 70.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.5% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,495 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,298 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tulsa Wealth Advisors INC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $553,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

Earnings History and Estimates for Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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