KeyCorp Raises Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $320.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. KeyCorp's target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Rothschild & Co Redburn began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $150.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Datadog from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.70.

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Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $264.46 on Thursday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $98.01 and a twelve month high of $278.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 695.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company's 50 day moving average is $234.03 and its 200 day moving average is $163.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,371 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,256,330.61. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 127,866 shares in the company, valued at $29,909,136.06. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 12,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.47, for a total value of $3,343,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,010,980.12. This represents a 45.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,459,533 shares of company stock worth $325,887,030. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 7.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,313 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 17.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $509,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

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