KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now expects that the computer hardware maker will earn $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. KeyCorp currently has a "Overweight" rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA's current full-year earnings is $8.80 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NVIDIA's Q3 2027 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis.

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A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $255.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, President Capital raised their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.26.

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NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $207.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $209.88 and a 200 day moving average of $195.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $236.54.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 15.31%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $80.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Stephen C. Neal sold 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.73, for a total value of $3,343,815.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 116,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $25,053,803.55. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 885,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.17, for a total value of $186,000,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,207,271 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,094,412,146.07. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,901,125 shares of company stock worth $410,583,015. 3.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,244,133,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 13,709.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 125,760,307 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,454,297,000 after purchasing an additional 124,849,603 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 78,123,960 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $14,570,119,000 after purchasing an additional 70,283,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Key NVIDIA News

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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