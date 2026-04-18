Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$51.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

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Keyera Price Performance

Keyera stock opened at C$49.56 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is C$52.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.83. Keyera has a 1 year low of C$40.09 and a 1 year high of C$55.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Keyera (TSE:KEY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Keyera had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 2.2166667 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Keyera's payout ratio is 112.17%.

About Keyera

Keyera is a midstream energy business that operates primarily out of Alberta, Canada. Its primary lines of business consist of the gathering and processing of natural gas in western Canada, the storage, transportation, and liquids blending for NGLS and crude oil, and the marketing of NGLs, iso-octane, and crude oil. The firm currently has interests in about a dozen active gas plants and operates over 4,000 km of pipelines.

Further Reading

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