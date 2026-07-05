Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday.

KEYS has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.92.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Up 0.2%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $314.36 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $346.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.21. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.32, for a total transaction of $183,189.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 121,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $43,860,996.12. This represents a 0.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This represents a 12.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,507 shares of company stock worth $1,904,669. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 79.0% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. DV Trading LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 355.0% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 12.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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