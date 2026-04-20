Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $338.00 and last traded at $335.5010, with a volume of 1353948 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $334.34.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Keysight Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a PE ratio of 60.26, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company's 50 day moving average price is $284.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.590- EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.270-2.330 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 1,667 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,719,400. The trade was a 1.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keysight Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 92.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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