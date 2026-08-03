Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of "Hold" by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.1333.

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A number of brokerages have weighed in on KRC. Evercore upgraded Kilroy Realty from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of KRC opened at $38.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.09.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.73). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.11%.

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In related news, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the sale, the president directly owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at $20,124,245.12. This represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jolie A. Hunt sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $597,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,892 shares in the company, valued at $524,978.68. The trade was a 53.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wiser Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company's stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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