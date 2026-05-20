Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.6154.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KRC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings cut Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $33.39 on Wednesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.15. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.14.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $270.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.08 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 19.59%.Kilroy Realty's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,456 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $535,550.40. This trade represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 276.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 128.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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