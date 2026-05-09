Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KE. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $32.00.

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Kimball Electronics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of KE opened at $26.14 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $628.67 million, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Kimball Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.17 and a 1-year high of $33.19.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $352.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $356.27 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $543,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 806.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,710 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 100,275 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 19.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 837,443 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,006,000 after purchasing an additional 139,029 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the third quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Kimball Electronics

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimball Electronics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.34 from $0.30, signaling improved near-term profitability expectations.

Sidoti increased its Q4 2026 EPS estimate to $0.34 from $0.30, signaling improved near-term profitability expectations. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti’s FY2028 estimate of $1.67 per share is above the current full-year consensus of $1.37, indicating analysts see longer-term earnings upside.

Sidoti’s FY2028 estimate of $1.67 per share is above the current full-year consensus of $1.37, indicating analysts see longer-term earnings upside. Neutral Sentiment: Sidoti also maintained new estimates for several future quarters, including Q1 2028 at $0.37, Q2 2028 at $0.40, and Q3 2028 at $0.44, giving investors a clearer forward view.

Sidoti also maintained new estimates for several future quarters, including Q1 2028 at $0.37, Q2 2028 at $0.40, and Q3 2028 at $0.44, giving investors a clearer forward view. Negative Sentiment: Sidoti cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.26 from $1.44, implying slower earnings growth next year. Kimball Electronics NASDAQ: KE and Bel Fuse NASDAQ: BELFA Head-To-Head Survey

Sidoti cut its FY2027 EPS estimate to $1.26 from $1.44, implying slower earnings growth next year. Negative Sentiment: The firm lowered Q1 2027 EPS to $0.29 from $0.33, Q2 2027 to $0.30 from $0.33, Q3 2027 to $0.33 from $0.38, and Q4 2027 to $0.35 from $0.40, reinforcing a softer earnings trajectory.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc is a global electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider headquartered in Jasper, Tennessee. The company offers end-to-end product design and manufacturing solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across a range of industries. With a focus on precision electronics and complex assemblies, Kimball Electronics leverages advanced engineering capabilities, quality systems and lean production methods to support customers from product concept through full-scale production.

The company's core offerings include printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), system integration, tooling and test fixture development, and aftermarket services.

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