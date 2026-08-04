Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 17th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This is a 7.7% increase from Kimco Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Kimco Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 140.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

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Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 8,282,028 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,870. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $26.65.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $543.75 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.840 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Kimco Realty

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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