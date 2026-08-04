Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.830-1.840 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,047,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,400. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The company has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The firm's revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-1.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kimco Realty will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KIM. Barclays upped their price objective on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.12.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KIM

Kimco Realty News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimco Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kimco reported second-quarter revenue of $550.8 million, up 4.9% year over year and above the $543.75 million consensus estimate. FFO rose to $0.46 per diluted share from $0.44 a year earlier, matching estimates. Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Kimco reported second-quarter revenue of $550.8 million, up 4.9% year over year and above the $543.75 million consensus estimate. FFO rose to $0.46 per diluted share from $0.44 a year earlier, matching estimates. Positive Sentiment: Strong leasing activity—461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet—helped lift portfolio occupancy to a record 96.4%, supporting the REIT’s property fundamentals. Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Strong leasing activity—461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet—helped lift portfolio occupancy to a record 96.4%, supporting the REIT’s property fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook for net income and FFO and set EPS guidance at $1.83-$1.84, in line with or slightly above consensus. Kimco also increased its quarterly common dividend 12% year over year to $0.28 per share. Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Management raised its 2026 outlook for net income and FFO and set EPS guidance at $1.83-$1.84, in line with or slightly above consensus. Kimco also increased its quarterly common dividend 12% year over year to $0.28 per share. Neutral Sentiment: Kimco ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity and completed $150.1 million of property sales, providing financial flexibility but also reducing some owned assets.

Kimco ended the quarter with $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity and completed $150.1 million of property sales, providing financial flexibility but also reducing some owned assets. Negative Sentiment: Same-property NOI increased only 3.5% year over year, viewed as mediocre relative to the otherwise strong operating results. This muted underlying growth appears to be the main reason the stock slipped after the report. Kimco Realty slips despite strong Q2 amid mediocre same property NOI growth

Same-property NOI increased only 3.5% year over year, viewed as mediocre relative to the otherwise strong operating results. This muted underlying growth appears to be the main reason the stock slipped after the report. Negative Sentiment: Net income available to common shareholders declined to $145.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, from $155.4 million, or $0.23, a year earlier, highlighting weaker GAAP profitability despite higher FFO.

Institutional Trading of Kimco Realty

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its position in Kimco Realty by 270.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 526.0% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,407 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

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