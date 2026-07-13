Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Buy" by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$200.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KXS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$173.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kinaxis from C$245.00 to C$200.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KXS

Insider Transactions at Kinaxis

In other Kinaxis news, Director Robert G. Courteau sold 5,010 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.39, for a total transaction of C$758,463.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 32,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,987,543.55. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. Also, insider Conrad John Mandala sold 924 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$137.14, for a total transaction of C$126,717.36. Following the transaction, the insider owned 820 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,454.80. The trade was a 52.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,934 shares of company stock valued at $5,328,181. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

TSE:KXS opened at C$154.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.15. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$117.22 and a 1 year high of C$212.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$152.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$146.77.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Kinaxis had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of C$230.19 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinaxis will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis is a leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains, and supporting the people who manage them. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, Maestro, combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption.

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