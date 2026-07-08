Kinder Morgan (KMI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect Kinder Morgan to announce earnings of $0.31 per share and revenue of $4.2046 billion for the quarter. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kinder Morgan to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $32.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $25.60 and a 1 year high of $34.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business's 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $196,695.40. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 164,208 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,238,235.20. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $742,855. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ceeto Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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