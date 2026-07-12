Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.1667.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KNTK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up from $51.00) on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kinetik from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kinetik from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kinetik

In other news, major shareholder Isq Global Fund Ii Gp Llc sold 534,564 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.52, for a total value of $27,006,173.28. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 428,894 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,724.88. This trade represents a 55.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,071,107 shares of company stock valued at $53,172,463. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinetik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Kinetik in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,611,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $68,766,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Kinetik by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,608,403 shares of the company's stock worth $57,983,000 after purchasing an additional 964,130 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,843,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,455,000 after buying an additional 855,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,843,506 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,458,000 after buying an additional 833,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company's stock.

Kinetik Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KNTK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.25. 495,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,733. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $31.33 and a 1-year high of $51.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67.

Kinetik (NYSE:KNTK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $409.98 million during the quarter. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.36%. The firm's revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinetik will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik NYSE: KNTK is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company's core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

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