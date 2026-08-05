Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Shares of Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 304.77 and traded as high as GBX 322.80. Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 319.21, with a volume of 4,256,985 shares traded.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a GBX 295 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 291 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 350 price objective on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 295 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 260 target price on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of GBX 306.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kingfisher

Kingfisher Trading Down 0.6%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 288.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 304.77. The stock has a market cap of £5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.02.

Kingfisher declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,800 stores, supported by a team of more than 70,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçtaş. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

Further Reading

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