Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

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KC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on KC

Insider Activity at Kingsoft Cloud

In related news, CEO Tao Zou sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,700,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. This trade represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,148 shares of the company's stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company's stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of KC opened at $10.14 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.99. The firm's fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 9.38% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Research analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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