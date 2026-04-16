Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:KC - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.01 and last traded at $17.2650, with a volume of 375922 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.88.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $15.60 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 2.11. The business's fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,016,945 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,535,000 after buying an additional 564,907 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 631,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,421,000 after buying an additional 155,788 shares during the last quarter. Defiance ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $6,463,000. Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $5,980,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 1,114.5% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 518,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,488,000 after buying an additional 475,533 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited NASDAQ: KC is a leading provider of cloud computing services in China, offering a comprehensive suite of infrastructure and platform solutions to enterprise customers. Established in 2012 as a subsidiary of Kingsoft Corporation, the company has grown into an independent public entity with dual listings, serving as a critical backbone for digital transformation across multiple industries. Headquartered in Beijing, Kingsoft Cloud leverages advanced technologies to optimize cloud operations and deliver scalable, reliable services.

The company's core offerings span Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), encompassing compute, storage, database, content delivery networks (CDN) and security solutions.

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