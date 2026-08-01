Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KNSA. Wall Street Zen cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $57.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $64.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $87.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International stock opened at $74.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.13. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.64 and a beta of 0.07. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 1 year low of $29.90 and a 1 year high of $82.94.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.49 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director G Bradley Cole sold 3,673 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $299,092.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,672 shares in the company, valued at $950,450.96. This represents a 23.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 140.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 911 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company's stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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