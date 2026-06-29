Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wedbush from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush's price target indicates a potential upside of 17.00% from the company's current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNSA. Wall Street Zen raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $62.71.

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Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Trading Up 4.0%

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $61.54 on Monday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $61.12. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 65.76 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.99.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 9.69%.The firm had revenue of $214.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $206.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 6,625 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $309,321.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 27,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,280,146.42. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 48,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $2,623,481.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,565 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,481.30. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 653,301 shares of company stock valued at $34,046,073. Insiders own 51.98% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 277.8% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 888,364 shares of the company's stock worth $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 653,236 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 15.6% during the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,909,806 shares of the company's stock worth $108,184,000 after acquiring an additional 526,567 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 220.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 735,940 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 506,576 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 657,475 shares of the company's stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 447,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce Street Capital LP purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International during the fourth quarter worth about $17,943,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company's stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring and developing therapeutics for patients suffering from lifethreatening and debilitating immune-mediated diseases. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Kiniksa applies a patient-centric approach to build a diversified portfolio of marketed medicines and clinical-stage candidates targeting inflammation and immunology. The company's core mission is to address complex conditions with significant unmet medical needs by advancing both novel and differentiated therapies.

The company's lead marketed product is Ilaris (canakinumab), an interleukin-1β blocker licensed for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult-onset Still's disease and Schnitzler syndrome.

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